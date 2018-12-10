NASA offers solution to save Tony Stark in Avengers Endgame

American space agency NASA has offered a solution (sort of) to save Tony Stark in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr’s character was seen drifting in outer space in probably Guardians of the Galaxy’s spacecraft in recently released Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man pic.twitter.com/zavXrsPljq — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2018

A tweet from the official account read, “Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man.”

Tony Stark has been in trouble before, but he has always come out of it. But this time, it is different. He seems to have accepted his fate. “Dear Miss Potts, if you find this recording don’t feel bad about this, part of the journey is the end. Just for the record being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds,” he says in the trailer to his helmet, hoping to get the message across to his girlfriend, Pepper Potts.

He adds, “Food and water ran out four days ago, oxygen will run out tomorrow morning and I mean it, when I drift off I will dream about you, it’s always you.”

Avengers fans have been asking NASA to rescue Tony ever since the trailer hit the internet. Not only NASA, even Elon Musk and ISRO have also been requested to help Tony.

It might be too late, though. Tony’s food and water ran out four days ago and his oxygen will run out the next day as he himself said. The only companion he might have is Nebula, who is as more machine than human anyway.

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Tony and Nebula were stranded on Thanos’ planet Titan, since everybody else disappeared in a puff of ashes — thanks to Thanos’ finger-snap that caused the obliteration of half the universe’s life.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26, 2019.