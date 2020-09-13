Naomie Harris says post-lockdown life is ‘incredibly challenging’

Naomi Harris said she had a great time during the lockdown as she was able to spend quality time with her family. (Photo: Naomi Harris/Instagram)

Actor Naomie Harris says she is finding life after coronavirus lockdown “incredibly” difficult. The 44-year-old actor said it is “challenging” to adjust to the new normal amid the pandemic, reported BBC.

“I expected life to get back to normal and we have this new normal, which I find incredibly challenging. Masks are there to protect us but they do seem like a way of isolating ourselves,” Harris said.

In contrast the Moonlight actor said she had a great time during the lockdown as she was able to spend quality time with her family.

“Lockdown for me was actually a really fine experience, because I live on the same street as my family so we were able to be our own bubble. We had a great time, cook-offs once a week and baking, and it was like the whole world stopped,” she said.

Harris, who was speaking as part of Make For Tomorrow, an arts programme for people with mental health difficulties, added that being at home made her more aware about the fundamentals of her life.

“I think I was way too unbalanced in my life because it was so heavily focused on my career. I think I was working too much and not having enough down time.”

The actor will next be seen in much-anticipated James Bond movie No Time to Die. She is set to reprise her role of Miss Moneypenny in the film, which marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the suave British spy.

The film is scheduled to bow out in November.

