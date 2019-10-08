Naomie Harris: No Time To Die will see Bond more open to falling in love

Naomi Harris says the new James Bond film No Time To Die will see Agent 007 “reconnected” with his heart.

Advertising

Daniel Craig’s Bond, an infamous ladies’ man, has been unlucky in love ever since the actor’s first outing in 2006’s Casino Royale.

But Harris, who reprises her role as MI6 agent Eve Moneypenny, said the audience should expect a newer Bond this time around.

“I would say that he’s reconnected with his heart. We’re definitely seeing a Bond who’s more in touch with his feelings and more open to falling in love,” the actor told British GQ.

Advertising

She said the Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial is a “tie-up of Skyfall and Spectre”.

“But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, ‘Oh, wow!’ So I think we’re going to really shock people,” Harris said.

The actor said over the years, the depiction of women in Bond films, has changed remarkably.

“At the end of Spectre there are women (Bond) gives his career up for: there’s no more emotional attachment than that. It’s just about moving with the times and recognising that women can no longer be seen as eye candy,” she added.

Harris also said she read the script in one sitting after Bond producer Barbara Broccoli hand-delivered it to her to avoid leaks.

“It was the personal touch. There was no putting it down, no stopping for anything. It’s going to be fantastic,” she said.

No Time To Die, also featuring Jeffery Wright, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes and Lashana Lynch, is slated to hit the screens on April 8.