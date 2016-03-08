Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Naomi Campbell wants kids

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wants to have children.

By: PTI | London | Published: March 8, 2016 10:14:23 am
(Source: Reuters)
Supermodel Naomi Campbell wants to have children. The 45-year-old supermodel – who is currently single – thinks she would be a “good mother” but is unsure “which way” she will have a family of her own, reported Femalefirst.

“I’m not saying I won’t have children. I could have children. I just don’t know which way I’ll have children. But I think I’ll have children, everyone thinks I’ll be a good mother.”

However, Campbell insists she is not ready to have kids just yet.

“I’ll just do it when I’m ready. I’m not rushing to anyone’s drumbeat, I’m going to my own.”

Though she is open to finding love, Campbell- who was raised by her single mother Valerie – is happy to bring up children alone.

“Absolutely. Totally. That’s not been a fear of mine. As I said, it’s just timing, grounding, information. Where are you living? Where are you raising?”

