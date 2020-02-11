Nanny McPhee actor Raphael Coleman passes away

Raphael Coleman was 25. (Photo: Facebook/raphaelcoleman). Raphael Coleman was 25. (Photo: Facebook/raphaelcoleman).

Nanny McPhee actor and climate activist Raphael Coleman has passed away. He was 25.

His mother and writer Liz Jensen confirmed his demise on her Twitter handle. She tweeted, “Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

Raphael Coleman’s stepfather Carsten Jensen also took to social media to pen a touching post in memory of the late child star and activist. Carsten stated that Raphael did not have any health issues and had collapsed during a trip.

“I guess there’s nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies. It’s life itself that’s sabotaged. It just happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Ralph of only 25, died last Friday. He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored. I got to know Ralph when he was six years old, and we were so close,” read a section of the Facebook post.

Raphael Coleman was popular for having acted in the Emma Thompson starrer Nanny McPhee. Coleman portrayed the role of Eric Brown in the film.

