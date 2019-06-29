Nani to voice Simba for The Lion King’s Telugu version

Disney’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the animated classic The Lion King is all set for a grand release. Ahead of the big day, Telugu star Nani took to Twitter to announce that he would be voicing Simba in the Telugu version of the movie.

“This year you have seen me as a father, And now, you are going to see me as a son. This July I have a new name SIMBA,” tweeted the actor.

In the Hindi version of the movie, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is voicing the character. Whereas in the Tamil version of the Disney classic, the character is being voiced by actor Siddharth.

“I have been a huge fan of Disney movies since my childhood and I have fond memories of their iconic characters. Simba is one such character that is a family favourite from the movie The Lion King, and when the opportunity to voice him in Telugu came my way, I was excited and thrilled!” shared Natural star Nani in a statement.

“The Lion King is a perfect all-in-one family entertainer and I hope my fans and movie lovers appreciate this new role of mine!” added the actor.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King releases on July 19, with voice performances by the likes of Donald Glover, Beyonce and Seth Rogen among others.