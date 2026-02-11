Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: Search continues for US journalist Savannah Guthrie’s elderly mother | 5 key points

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: Although it has been nine days since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of renowned US television journalist Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Arizona home, authorities have still not been able to trace her or the person(s) who might have abducted her. Meanwhile, they have released videos of an armed man wearing a ski mask allegedly tampering with the doorbell camera at Nancy’s home on the night she went missing. Nonetheless, the person(s) is yet to be identified.

Despite Savannah and her two siblings releasing a series of videos requesting the return of their mother and affirming a willingness to pay a ransom, there has been no success. Although a man was picked up in connection with the case and his home in Rio Rico was searched, the police released him a few hours later, CBS News reported. He later told the media that he didn’t know who Nancy Guthrie was.