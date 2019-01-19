Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase trailer: Sophia Lillis stars as the teenage detective

The first trailer for Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is out. Sophia Lillis, of It fame, stars in the titular role of famous literary teen detective. The film, as the title describes, will adapt The Hidden Staircase book. This was the second volume in the Nancy Drew Mystery Stories, originally written by Mildred Wirt Benson which was published in 1930.

This movie, however, adapts the newer, 1959 edition. The original edition was adapted in 1939.

The trailer begins with Nancy skating, while her voiceover tells us that she is new in a “nowhere” town. A friend (Zoe Renee) tells her that the creepy Twin Elms house, which is reportedly haunted, has gone viral. The voicover continues, “Finally, things are about to get a little more interesting.”

Nancy does get interested, and listens to an old woman (the inhabitant of the said haunted house Flora, played by Linda Lavin) who tells her the story of the house, and claims that there are unexplained phenomena and things that do not make sense.

“Think I am crazy, huh?” asks Flora. Nancy replies, “Smidge.” The teen detective sets to work, to solve the mystery.

The tone of the film, if the trailer is any indication, is light, while keeping the scare quotient to a reasonable level. Likely, the supernatural elements in the movie will turn out to be mundane but sinister workings of a bad guy (or guys) in true Nancy Drew fashion. Sophie Lillis, who turned in a great performance in It, looks perfect as a modern Nancy Drew.

Mackenzie Graham, Laura Slade Wiggins, Sam Trammell, Andrea Anders, Jesse C. Boyd and others also star. Katt Shea of 1992’s Poison Ivy fame directs this one.

Produced by famous talk show host, Ellen Degeneres, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2019.