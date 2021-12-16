‘My Spider-Man’: Zendaya’s post for Tom Holland as Spider-Man No Way Home releases is just too wholesome

Zendaya on Thursday shared the sweetest photo of her rumoured partner and star of Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland. The post featured two pictures, one had Tom in spidey suit swinging from a wire, while the other was an image from Tom’s childhood where he was seen dressed in Spider-Man costume.

The actor commented how proud she is of ‘her Spider-Man’ and captioned the picture, “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️ @tomholland2013.”

Fans immediately started shipping the two and commenting on their companionship. While one user wrote, “You two melt my heart,” there was another post which read, “You two are just the cutest.”

While both Zendaya and Tom keep sharing such adorable posts about each other on social media, the two Hollywood stars are yet to make any comment about the nature of their relationship officially. “The biggest way is just companionship. You know like two friends coming together. Like experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on has been a huge thing for the pair of us,” Holland said on the red carpet of Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, calling Zendaya his ‘shoulder to cry on’ .

On the work front, both Zendaya and Tom Holland are currently looking forward to the release and reception of their latest MCU feature, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie has already been receiving great reviews, with review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes rating the Marvel movie an admirable 94 per cent. Its short review read, “A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise’s scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.”

Also featuring the likes of Jamie Foxx, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently showing in theatres.