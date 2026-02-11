‘My scars are a choice I made’: Angelina Jolie opens up about her mastectomy journey

Actor Angelina Jolie opened up about why she loves the “scars” on her body after her double mastectomy in 2013 and how those marks remind her of the choice she made to stay healthy for her children.

According to PEOPLE, in an interview with French radio channel French Inter, the 50-year-old actor spoke about how she feels about scars in general. The Maleficent actor said she has never chased a “perfect” idea of life. For her, scars are not something to hide.

“Well, I’ve always been someone more interested in the scars and the life that people carry,” the actress began.