Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

My Policeman trailer: Harry Styles and David Dawson promise a heart-wrenching tale of forbidden love and regret

My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson in the lead roles, will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

My PolicemanA still from My Policeman

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday dropped the trailer of the film My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson in the lead roles. The trailer sees Harry playing the role of a closeted cop named Tom, in 1950s UK, married to a woman Marion, while actually he’s in love with arts curator, Patrick.

At the beginning of the trailer, we see a seemingly blissful marriage that gets shredded in time as Tom and Patrick’s affair grows more intense. The trailer is filled with love, and subsequent heartbreak, loss and regret. There are several time jumps in the film, with Tom’s character later played by Linus Roache and Marion portrayed by Gina McKee.

My Policeman is directed by Michael Grandage. Talking about the character of Tom, Michael had earlier told Vanity Fair, “It’s made more problematic by the fact that he’s a policeman, and he’s in a career that is about upholding the law. And the law in the country at the time is about everything he feels — the complexity of it is something that whoever was going to play younger Tom and older Tom needed to somehow understand and absorb.”

My Policeman will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 09:54:07 pm
