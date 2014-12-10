My husband pulls me out of my darkness: Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert has praised husband Blake Shelton for making her happy. (Source: Reuters)

Country singer Miranda Lambert has praised husband Blake Shelton for making her happy.

The country singing duo have been married since 2011 and are still going strong, reported Digital Spy.

“I’m not sunshine and roses. Blake’s the happiest person on the planet. He pulls me out of my darkness… Literally everything is the best about being married,” Lambert said.

The 31-year-old also spoke about the joy of her 20-pound weight loss, although she believes there is too much pressure on women.

“I’m just like anybody else, insecure and scared of looking bad or being criticised. But everybody’s making this big, giant thing about it.

“It’s way too much focus on women’s bikini photos, and I hate it. Why do we care? I want women to love themselves whatever they’ve got going on.”

