My dream was to be in X-Men: Pom Klementieff

Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff says she she always wanted to be a part of the X-Men team.

The actor, who is best known for playing Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said the superhero role was not her original choice.

“My dream was to be in X-Me. It was my dream. I remember seeing Storm, Halle Berry. I was like, ‘F**k, I want to do that.’

“She was like me. She was mixed. I’m Korean, Russian and French. So I wanted to be in X-Men,” Klementieff told Variety.

Storm, played by Halle Berry in the MCU, is a mutant who can control weather. Born as Ororo Munroe to a Kenyan tribal princess and an African-American photojournalist father, she was raised in the US and Egypt. Alexandra Shipp played the younger Storm in recent X-Men films.

Klementieff further said that landing a role in the Guardians franchise “was better because it’s funnier”.

She said, following the Disney-Fox merger, a crossover of Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men would be “fun”.