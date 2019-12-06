Mulan trailer: Disney’s live-action adaptation is full of action

Disney’s Mulan releases in March 2020. Disney’s Mulan releases in March 2020.

The trailer of Disney’s upcoming live-action version of Mulan is out and it is quite fascinating. The trailer is action-packed and sets up the premise for an exciting story. Actor Liu Yifei plays the titular character Hua Mulan and watching her in action as she fights is a sight to behold.

The trailer also introduces the basic plot of the film. When the Emperor passes a law that one man from every family must serve in the war, Mulan steps in to protect her old father. Her secret, that she is a woman, is safe in the beginning, but as we know, it won’t be for the length of the film.

Watch the trailer of Mulan here:

Alongside Liu Yifei, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li. The film has been directed by Niki Caro.

Mulan’s story is inspired by the Ballad of Mulan. It is said that Mulan fought for 12 years and retired with honour. Mulan is treated as a legend in Chinese history.

Mulan joins the list of live-action films that have been remade from their animated counterparts. Disney has already made The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Aladdin and The Lion King. Most of these have made quite a dent at the box office.

The animated version of Mulan first released in 1998 and was received favourably by the audience all over the world.

Mulan is scheduled to release in March 2020.

