Mulan teaser: Liu Yifei looks perfect as the fierce heroine

The first look at Disney’s upcoming movie Mulan is out. It is the live-action iteration of the 1998 animated movie of the same name. The animated film itself took its story from The Ballad of Mulan, a Chinese folk song.

Set in China during the Han dynasty, Mulan follows Hua Mulan, a rebellious young woman who disguises herself as a man and enlists in the Imperial Army to fight off the Huns, invaders from the north, so that her ailing father would not have to go as part of conscription.

This is not your typical Disney princess. Mulan rises from a would-be wife to become one of China’s greatest heroines.

The teaser looks quite good. Disney’s inclination to reboot all the beloved animated films in live-action has been something of a mixed bag, but this particular story looks like it could be as good in live-action as it was in animated. The reason is this film does not have any fantasy elements or anthropomorphic animals like The Lion King.

So, it can be just like any other action adventure and cost less at the same time.

The film stars Liu Yifei (The Forbidden Kingdom) in the titular role. She looks perfect in the role of Hua Mulan, though this teaser provides only a brief look.

Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li play supporting roles in Mulan.

The film’s synopsis reads, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Mulan will be released on March 27, 2020 in the US.