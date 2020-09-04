Mulan review round-up: Critics call it a ‘glossy action-adventure from Disney’

Mulan is a live-action remake of the 1998 animated film by Disney.

After months of waiting, Mulan has finally seen the light of the day. The film had its Hollywood premiere in March, but due to coronavirus, it could not be released in theaters. The Disney remake of the 1998 animated film is now releasing on Disney+, and the first reviews are here.

Here’s what critics have said about Liu Yifei’s Mulan:

Variety’s Peter Debruge believes it has a longer shelf-life than other Disney offerings. “Director Niki Caro chooses to privilege spectacle over fidelity, cramming so much into the film that it seems rushed, rarely allowing audiences to appreciate the incredible production value invested in all its locations, sets and costumes. Then again, her whirlwind approach invites repeat viewing, serving up clean, elegant imagery destined to have a far longer shelf-life than such disposable Disney offerings as Dumbo and Alice and in Wonderland,” the review read.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Inkoo Kang wrote, “Despite all the splendour, there’s little sense of vision.” The review further read, “Caro’s Mulan is yet another superhero origin story, the protagonist (Liu Yifei) facing off in part against yet another psychologically wounded villainess (Gong Li) longing for a world that would accept female power.”

BBC’s Nicholas Barber called it a “solid tween movie” and wrote, “Niki Caro’s film is a well-constructed family-friendly wuxia drama, with bright colours, grand scenery, and commendable themes. But it’s best enjoyed if you’re expecting a solid tween movie rather than a monumental cinematic landmark.”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called it “an entertaining if straightforwardly glossy action-adventure from the Disney workshop.” “The battle scenes are very well managed, as watchable and exciting as anything else in the film, although for me the sheen of CGI illusion in the spectacle reduces its visceral power,” the review read.

IGN’s Laura Prudom called it “a remake worth fighting for.” The review read, “With sweeping scale, spectacular action, and a dynamic lead in Yifei Liu, Disney’s live-action Mulan updates the original in surprising, mostly-effective ways while still maintaining the spirit of its predecessor, making it the most confident Disney remake yet.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd