Mulan new video: Disney promises an impressive action extravaganza

In the newly released teaser of Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan, there are more impressive action sequences than you have the time to digest. Everything is a blink-and-miss as the whole clip goes by so quickly. However, you still get to see female lead Liu Yifei channel the badass and rebellious side of Fa Mulan more completely as there are no emotional scenes to balance the action choreography.

In a clip spanning barely a minute, you see rushed footage from the film as the makers take you on a roller-coaster ride of action scenes. Mulan is seen flying through the air, and onto a horseback as she fights the bad guys. It is exciting, to say the least. And the video certainly furthers the hype surrounding the film ever since it was first announced.

The movie’s central conflict arises when the ‘traditional’ Chinese woman Mulan is compelled to take up arms to protect her family and her country. How she does that and whether she finally attains her goal forms the rest of the narrative.

Also starring Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Jet Li among others, Mulan will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 4.

