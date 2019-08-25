Mulan footage screened at D23 Expo

At the D23 Expo on Saturday, Walt Disney Studios president Sean Bailey and director Niki Caro unveiled footage of Mulan. The film is a live-action remake of the 1998 animated classic Mulan.

The footage starts with Mulan heading to a matchmaker with her sister and mother. The matchmaker lays out rules on how a good bride-to-be should behave. During the meeting, Mulan, in order to save her sister from a spider, gets into action mode. This seems inappropriate to the matchmaker who declares her unfit to get married.

Soon, the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders. So, to bring honour to her family, the eldest daughter Mulan hones her skills to become a warrior but eventually, she turns into a heroic warrior to ultimately earn the respect of a grateful nation and proud father.

Mulan stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li.

The film opens in theaters on March 27, 2020.