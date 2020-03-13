Disney postpones Mulan due to coronavirus outbreak

Mulan is the latest big project to shift its release date. Mulan is the latest big project to shift its release date.

Disney Studios has delayed the highly anticipated live-action remake of Mulan in the wake of growing concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The live-action remake, featuring Liu Yifei and directed by Niki Caro, was slated to debut in theatres across the globe from March 26 and was slated for a March 27 release in the US.

The studio has also postponed the release of The New Mutants and Antlers.

All three films have been delayed indefinitely as the studio decides the new release dates.

However, Disney’s Marvel Studios movie Black Widow is still expected to hit theatres on May 1.

Mulan is the latest big project to shift its release date.

Also read: Entertainment industry has a new villain: coronavirus and the scare that comes with it

On Thursday, Universal postponed Fast and Furious 9 by a year, while Paramount indefinitely delated A Quiet Place 2. The latest James Bond entry No Time to Die was delayed from April until November.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.