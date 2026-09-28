MTV VMAs 2026 complete winners list: Taylor Swift, Madonna, BLACKPINK big winners

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards celebrated some of the biggest names in music, with Taylor Swift, Madonna, Lisa and BLACKPINK among the artists taking home Moon Person trophies. The ceremony was held in Los Angeles on September 27.

Taylor Swift won the night’s top prize, Video of the Year, for “The Fate of Ophelia”. She also received the inaugural Artist Director Honors, recognising her work behind the camera on music videos.

One for the history books 🥹 @taylorswift13 accepts the MTV #VMA Artist Director Honors. pic.twitter.com/nSui9lKjpm — MTV (@MTV) September 28, 2026

Madonna, who was among the leading nominees, won Artist of the Year. She also featured among the winners in several creative categories. Lisa, meanwhile, won Best Pop for “Dream”, featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi. The BLACKPINK member became emotional while accepting the award and thanked her fans for their support.

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter won Best Collaboration for “Bring Your Love”. The duo also performed the song during the ceremony.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the ceremony featured several memorable performances and major wins, including Madonna’s first VMA performance in 23 years and Taylor Swift making history as the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

You heard it here first, it’s @SnoopDogg‘s city and its gonna be the BIGGEST party the #VMAs have ever seen 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/uBB29VrhIh — MTV (@MTV) September 28, 2026

MTV VMA 2026 complete winners list…

Best Pop: Lisa — “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

And the award for Best Pop at the 2026 #VMAs goes to LISA for “Dream” featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi!!! 🚀⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zQJfMLIPGM — MTV (@MTV) September 28, 2026

Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B feat. Kehlani — “Safe”

Best R&B: Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”

Best Alternative: Geese — “Taxes”

Best Dance: Harry Styles — “Aperture”

Best Latin: Bad Bunny — “NUEVAYoL”

Best K-Pop: BLACKPINK — “JUMP”

Best Country: Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”

Other major winners

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR!!! 🏆 @taylorswift13 takes home the biggest #VMA of the night ✨ pic.twitter.com/gqtTkRvULG — MTV (@MTV) September 28, 2026

Artist of the Year: Madonna

Song of the Year: BTS — “Swim”

Best New Artist: Sienna Spiro

Best Collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”

Best Group: BTS

Artist Director Honors: Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography: Madonna, “Confessions II — The Film”

Best Editing: Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour”

Best Choreography: Madonna, “Confessions II — The Film”

Best Visual Effects: Ariana Grande, “Hate That I Made You Love Me”

Song of the Summer: Ariana Grande, “Hate That I Made You Love Me”