Ms Marvel teams up with Captain America, Ant-Man and Wasp to fight Ultron, misses a chance to meet Captain Marvel

Ms Marvel got to team up with Captain America, who even declared her as an Avenger, much to the happiness of our teenage superhero. And all this even before their joint appearance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie.

Actor Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson aka Falcon, returned in his new superhero avatar as Captain America in a special video segment shown on the Disney cruise line recently. He is in his full Cap suit which he got from the Wakandans. This is Anthony’s latest appearance, who officially wielded the vibranium shield in 2021’s Marvel web series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam was handed over the mantle by Steve Rogers after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

On the other side, we are still tracing Kamala Khan’s journey of becoming Ms Marvel in the currently streaming Marvel show on Disney+ Hotstar. But, it’s known that Kamala will eventually join the main MCU timeline as an Avenger, even making an appearance in Captain Marvel’s upcoming movie.

The two superheroes’ joint appearance fighting Ultron in the aforementioned video came as a welcome change for Marvel maniacs. The video also shows Ant-Man and Wasp, played by actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, joining forces with Captain America (who prefers to be called Captain Falcon!) and Ms Marvel.

Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel in MCU. (Photo: Screenshot/Jeremy Weed/YouTube) Brie Larson plays Captain Marvel in MCU. (Photo: Screenshot/Jeremy Weed/YouTube)

The video also has Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel taking down Ultron. Though Kamala doesn’t get to share screen space with her inspiration and mentor, it looks like a conscious decision from Marvel’s side since their coming face-to-face will be an iconic moment in the MCU.

As per Marvel Comics, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teenager, who’s an Avengers fan and worships Captain Marvel. Things take a turn when she inherits a bangle from her great grandmother, as the piece of jewellery makes her discover that she has super powers in real.

Lead by actor Iman Vellani, Ms Marvel is gabbing eyeballs for its ethnic and South Asian representation.