Ms Marvel new teaser: Iman Vellani’s Pakistani-American superhero discovers cosmic powers

A new teaser from the upcoming Marvel Studios series Ms Marvel is here. After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this Iman Vellani show is the next MCU entry and it will create history.

Ms Marvel is the first Muslim Marvel superhero and it is also the first Marvel Studios product that explores South Asian cultures. Created by Bisha K Ali, the series features Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah leading the directing team.

The 30 second promo, titled Not Alone, further reveals the powers of Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan, who assumed the mantle of Ms Marvel. There are hints again that she has cosmic powers. Do they allow her to travel into space and back like Captain Marvel? Perhaps.

Judging by the trailers and this promo, the series appears to be a coming-of-age story of a young superhero. She probably gets her powers and overcomes a personal conflict to become a responsible superhero and possibly an Avenger. This is not very original, mind you, but has a timeless appeal if done well.

In comics, Kamala has shapeshifting powers courtesy inhuman genes. She can enlarge her body to become as big as a statue and can also shrink herself to miniscule sizes (Ant-Man and Wasp have competition now). She also has accelerated healing abilities.

Ms Marvel also stars Farhan Akhtar, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Adaku Ononogbo, Laith Nakli, Travina Springer and Aramis Knight.

After the solo series, Vellani’s Ms Marvel will join Brie Larson (Carol Danvers) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels in July next year.

Ms Marvel will premiere on June 8, 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.