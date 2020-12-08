Movies to watch if you liked Mank

Trumbo is the biopic of screenwriter and novelist James Dalton Trumbo.

David Fincher’s movie Mank, which is about the making of Citizen Kane, recently premiered on Netflix to rave reviews. The film has been told from the point of view of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz, who co-wrote the classic along with Orson Welles. The duo’s tussle, the chaos behind the camera and everything that happens before a film makes it to the floor form the narrative of the film. If you enjoyed Mank and happen to be a sucker for movies about movie-making, here are five films you should definitely check out.

Citizen Kane

Although this is not a film about filmmaking, Citizen Kane had to feature in the list purely because Mank is all about the making of the said film. In fact, Citizen Kane is a great movie to be studied in terms of its techniques alone if you are at all interested in making a film yourself. The camera work, editing and the detailing are exquisite.

Citizen Kane can be streamed on YouTube

Trumbo

Trumbo, the biopic of screenwriter and novelist James Dalton Trumbo, is about a lot of things. It is about standing your ground when things get tough. It is about writing movies in 1940s Hollywood, and it is about staying hopeful and thinking ahead of the times.

From the point of view of highlighting the craft of writing, Trumbo is a movie that certainly deserves a watch.

Ed Wood

Many films emerged from the successful collaboration of Johnny Depp and director Tim Burton. Ed Wood is one such movie. Based on the cult Hollywood director Ed Wood, the movie shows how the artiste was able to bring his bizarre visions onto the celluloid despite being treated as an outcast within the industry.

Adaptation

Spike Jonze’s movie is wonderfully weird. It is about a screenwriter called Charlie Kaufman who is seeking to develop a famous author’s (Meryl Streep) book into a film. But Kaufman is afflicted by fear, self-loathing and jealousy. Does he manage to finally write his movie, or does it take a toll on him in the most unusual of ways? Adaptation starred Nicolas Cage and Meryl Streep, who were both marvellous.

Barton Fink

Made by the celebrated Coen brothers, Barton Fink is an unassuming, engaging and entertaining tale of a 1940s Hollywood screenwriter suffering from a writer’s block.

You can watch Barton Fink on YouTube.

