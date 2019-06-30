Motherhood must be normalised in film industry: Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria has called for the “normalisation” of motherhood in Hollywood as the actor says women artistes are not considered for “sexy roles” post pregnancy.

In the August issue of Parents magazine, the 44-year-old star said female actors often find themselves without jobs until they have reacquired their pre-child birth figures.

“I do think there has to be a normalisation within Hollywood to make sure that motherhood is accepted in a wider way. Many times, (after becoming a mom) you no longer get the sexy roles, or you have to take time off until you’re looking a certain way,” Longoria said.

She said it was a “hard” task to get back to work after the birth of her son, Santiago, whom she shares with husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston.

“Going back to work was hard. Breastfeeding while working was hard, just for the timing of the pumping and the feedings and the sleeping and the not sleeping. You just do it and get it done. It helped that Santi has been a dream baby. He’s healthy, he’s funny, he’s sweet, he sleeps, he eats – he’s made it easy for us,” Longoria said.