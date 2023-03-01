The 6 most underrated films of February 2023, from the near-perfect Women Talking to a horror movie so extreme, it would’ve been banned in India

As an unusual awards season draws to a close, audiences in February were presented with a host of leftover nominees to choose from. Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale were released online, where they will finally find their audience after failing to make much of an impact in theatres. Neither of these movies, however, can be branded as ‘underrated’.

But the six titles on this list certainly are underrated. This month’s rundown includes the least-watched Best Picture nominee at the upcoming Oscars, a new true-crime documentary that flips genre conventions, a horror movie that would’ve been banned in India for sheer depravity alone, and an early contender for the year’s best standup comedy special.

Women Talking – Available to rent and purchase in the US on iTunes, Google, YouTube, etc

Of all the Best Picture nominees at this year’s Oscars, Women Talking is easily the most low-key. Released quietly at the peak of awards season a couple of months ago, the film barely registered among general audiences, but as it turns out, it didn’t quite make an impact on Oscar voters either. Because if it had, it wouldn’t have received merely two nominations.

Written and directed by Sarah Polley and starring an ensemble of magnificent actors such as Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Claire Foy, Women Talking is a stage-y film inspired by the horrific real-life story of Mennonite women staging a mass walkout from their isolated community after they discovered that the men had been drugging and raping them for years. This isn’t the easiest film to watch, but it’s absorbing, aggravating, and ultimately empowering.

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Hulu

The title card for Stolen Youth. The title card for Stolen Youth.

Another stranger-than-fiction tale of the male tendency to inflict abuse, Stolen Youth is an uncommonly sensitive ‘true-crime’ documentary series about how a middle-aged man with a shady past started a small-scale cult at the Sarah Lawrence College around a decade ago. Featuring interviews with formerly brainwashed students as they learn to rebuild their lives after having escaped the conman’s clutches, Stolen Youth avoids taking the exploitative tone that ruins so many of these documentaries.

Instead, it focuses on the survivors, and offers an admirably empathetic and non-judgemental recollection of what happened. Stolen Youth is a three-part series that builds the discomfort, before offering a much-needed emotional release in its moving final moments.

Infinity Pool – Available to rent and purchase in the US on iTunes, Google, YouTube, etc

Respect is owed to a film that takes a wild premise and runs with it without looking back, or worrying if it is going to bump into hurdles along the way. Sometimes, a movie like this might hurtle straight into a wall, or off the edge. But director Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool does neither. The unforgiving horror picture pulls no punches in its critique of privilege, as it sends Alexander Skarsgard on a ‘vacation’ to a fictional country that he’s been led to believe is ‘uncivilised’. But things take a horrific turn when he commits a horrific crime, and is then introduced to the unique form of justice that the country practices.

Infinity Pool gained notoriety prior to its release for being given the dreaded NC-17 rating by the Motion Picture Association (of America). This would be equivalent to a ban here in India. Even after cuts, it’s a bit of an extreme experience, but it’s also deeply rewarding to those who’ll be willing to brave its peculiar sensibilities.

This is Not a Film – Mubi

The title card for This is Not a Film. The title card for This is Not a Film.

Perhaps the most moving act of artistic dissent of the last decade, Jafar Panahi’s documentary has been made available on Mubi as a part of the streamer’s ongoing retrospective of his films. Often resembling a YouTube vlog, This is Not a Film gained notoriety after Panahi secretly smuggled it out of Iran on a pen drive hidden inside a cake, and into France, where it was shown at the Cannes Film Festival. He did this because he’d just been slapped with a 20-year ban on making films.

The Iranian government’s grip on Panahi’s life has only become more suffocating in the last few years. And This is Not a Film, as a result, has become an even stronger beacon of rebellion.

Baby Ruby – Available to rent and purchase in the US on iTunes, Google, YouTube, etc

The title card for Baby Ruby. The title card for Baby Ruby.

A slap in the face of every person who has ever described childbirth as the most beautiful period in a woman’s life, the horror-thriller Baby Ruby offers an unsettling and often unbearable peek inside postpartum depression. Baby Ruby is to childbirth what Lars von Trier’s Melancholia was to weddings — both films take experiences that women are conditioned to enjoy, but present them through an almost taboo lens.

Debutante director Bess Wohl’s filmmaking is precise, the tone is consistently overwhelming, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire star Noémie Merlant is impossible to look away from as she unravels onscreen.

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark – HBO Max

The title card for Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark. The title card for Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark.

It is said that standup comics only find their voice when they hit middle-age. Comedy is quite unlike other art forms, especially in this regard. And Marc Maron’s latest hour-long special provides ample proof that there might be something to this theory. Alternately angry and vulnerable, From Bleak to Dark finds Maron baring his soul as he tackles a couple of hot-button topics, especially in the world of comedy, but also devotes a significant amount of time to traumas both personal (the death of his partner recently) and shared (the pandemic).