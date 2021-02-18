Mortal Kombat trailer: James Wan-produced video game movie looks like a blast

Mortal Kombat’s trailer is here, and if it is any indication, the movie is going to be a satisfying watch for both fans of the franchise and those who have never heard of it. Based on the action video games by the same name, the film is a reboot of the previous film series and features a new story, cast and crew. Directed by Simon McQuoid in his directorial debut, the film is based on a script written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham.

Mortal Kombat is set in a fictional universe, which is divided into 18 realms. The title refers to a tournament in which one realm can conquer another by defeating its greatest warriors. The film is R-Rated and it is expected to lean heavily into the video game franchise’s grisly roots. The Mortal Kombat games are famous for so-called fatalities, which are finishing moves that result in particularly gory end of the opponent.

Get over here! Watch the trailer for Mortal Kombat now — in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max April 16. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/eFhQhbdNUl — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 18, 2021

The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada in major roles.

James Wan, known for directing popular horror movies like The Conjuring, is a producer on Mortal Kombat.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “In “Mortal Kombat MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?”

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to be released on April 16, 2021.