Mortal Kombat reboot will be R-rated: Greg Russo

Greg Russo, the screenwriter of Mortal Kombat reboot, has announced that unlike the previous adaptations of the classic arcade game, the new film will be R-rated.

Russo shared the news on Twitter where he also said the film will feature Fatalities, the dramatic finishing moves a player can activate as a finale execution.

“Since it’s already been stated by other members of the team, I’m gonna put this one to bed. MK WILL be R-Rated and for the first time EVER, FATALITIES will FINALLY be on the big screen (and no I’m not gonna say which ones). You’ll just have to wait for the movie and see,” he wrote.

The project is based on the classic ’90s game which was centred around a massive roster of character fighters from different realms in a fictional universe battling for supremacy.

Simon McQuoid is directing the film, which recently cast actor and martial artiste Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, a character who fights with ice.

James Wan is producing the movie, along with Michael Clear, Todd Garner and Jeremy Stein. Lawrence Kasanoff is executive producing alongside E Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins.

It was Paul WS Anderson who had famously adapted the game into a 1995 film, Mortal Kombat.

The movie followed some of the game’s classic characters, like Liu Kang and Johnny Cage, who were invited to a tournament on a mysterious island only to find out that the fate of the world hung in the balance.

The film was followed by a sequel, Mortal Kombat Annihilation, which released in 1997. Both the movies were rated PG-13.