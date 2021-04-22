Mortal Kombat movie: Watch the first seven minutes here

The first seven minutes of Warner Bros’ video-game adaptation Mortal Kombat are now available to watch for free on YouTube. The film is based on the popular fighting video-game franchise of the same name.

The footage centres around the two of the most popular characters in the franchise: Scorpion and Sub-Zero. The two characters have an iconic rivalry in video-games. If you want to go into the movie without any spoilers, stop reading.

The scene shows Hiroyuki Sanada’s Hanzo Hasashi or Scorpion with his family. He has a wife, one young boy and a baby girl. He goes to fetch water one day. Joe Taslim’s Bi-Han or Subzero enters his home in his absence and asks his wife about his whereabouts.

When she doesn’t tell him, he proceeds to murder her and her young boy using his power. Meanwhile, their baby girl evidently escapes harm. Hanzo arrives and fights off Sub-Zero’s men. He goes in search of Sub-Zero in the woods, where he is confronted by the warrior. The scene ends on that note.

Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada star in this Simon McQuoid directorial.

Greg Russo and Dave Callaham have penned the script.

Mortal Kombat has received mostly positive reviews. It has scored 65 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?”

In India, Mortal Kombat releases on April 23 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala in English, Tamil and Telugu. It will release in the rest of the states when theatres reopen.