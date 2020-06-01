Morgan Freeman turns 83: Watch five movies of the thespian online

Here are Morgan Freeman’s five films you can watch right now. (Photo: New Line Cinema) Here are Morgan Freeman’s five films you can watch right now. (Photo: New Line Cinema)

Morgan Freeman turns 83 today. The legendary actor is one of the most respected names in Hollywood today. Also, his deep, gravelly voice is as striking as his performances.

To celebrate his birthday, let’s take a look at five Morgan Freeman films that you can stream right now.

The Bucket List: Netflix

Morgan Freeman shares screen space with legendary actor Jack Nicholson in this film. They play terminally ill men completing their wish list before they “kick the bucket”. Freeman and Nicholson’s performances elevate the relatively weak script.

A still from The Bucket List. (Photo: Warner Bros) A still from The Bucket List. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Invictus: Netflix

Morgan Freeman is often confused with Nelson Mandela by the ignorant, but looking at his portrayal of Madiba, who fought and won against the apartheid in South America, it is easy to see why. The Clint Eastwood directorial is based on the events surrounding the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa, which went a long way in reconciling the white and black South Africans.

Million Dollar Baby: Netflix

Another Clint Eastwood directorial, the old-timer has also acted in this film. But Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman are equal partners in this heartfelt sports drama. This movie gave Freeman an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Batman Begins: Amazon Prime Video

Freeman also played the role of Lucius Fox in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, but it was in the beginning of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy that he really got to showcase his range. Many fans said that Lucius was basically Freeman in real-life, the calm, business-like man who never loses his cool.

Seven: Netflix

Morgan Freeman’s jaded detective is paired up with Brad Pitt’s rash, idealistic newbie. The relationship is one of the film’s greatest strengths. This critically acclaimed David Fincher directorial posits the two against Kevin Spacey’s psychopath who kills according to Christianity’s seven deadly sins.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd