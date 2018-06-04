Morgan Freeman returns to work, celebrates birthday with The Poison Rose co-stars

Morgan Freeman was seen joining back the shoot of his upcoming film The Poison Rose. Morgan Freeman was seen joining back the shoot of his upcoming film The Poison Rose.

Actor Morgan Freeman was spotted back at work in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday. The outing comes amid his ongoing legal battle with CNN over its report that he sexually harassed or was inappropriate towards women.

The 81-year-old actor celebrated his birthday by filming scenes for his new movie The Poison Rose with co-stars John Travolta and Famke Janssen, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The Oscar winner could be seen exiting a car in a dark navy pinstriped suit and was later spotted in a tan coloured suit.

The movie’s cast includes Peter Stormare of Fargo fame, All Eyez On Me actress Kat Graham and John’s very own daughter Ella Bleu.

Meanwhile, the Academy Award-winning actor is fighting back against charges of bad behaviour made by multiple women in a CNN report. He said in a statement that the report has devastated him and that “it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humour,” reports Associated Press.

“I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women, and men, feel appreciated and at ease around me,” Freeman said. “As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way. Clearly, I was not always coming across the way I intended.”

He said that he did not assault women, create unsafe work environments or offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex.

The CNN’s story includes one movie production assistant who said Freeman unsuccessfully tried to lift her skirt. Other women talked about unwanted touching on their backs and shoulders. Mostly, Freeman’s accusers say he would comment about their bodies or clothes or make them uncomfortable by staring. A male former employee of Freeman’s production company said the 80-year-old actor would behave like a “creepy uncle.”

