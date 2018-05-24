Morgan Freeman on sexual harassment accusations: I apologise to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected

Morgan Freeman, popular for his roles in films like Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby among others, has been accused of sexual harassment. Morgan Freeman, popular for his roles in films like Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby among others, has been accused of sexual harassment.

Actor Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour and harassment by eight women, according to a report by CNN.

The women accused the veteran actor of touching them without consent, making inappropriate comments about their bodies, unwanted staring and even attempting to lift their skirts. From production assistants to staff at Revelations Entertainment, CNN got in touch with many women associated with Morgan Freeman in a professional capacity and most of them have described his behaviour as inappropriate.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman responded in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

“In all, 16 people spoke to CNN about Freeman as part of this investigation, eight of whom said they were victims of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behaviour by Freeman. Eight said they witnessed Freeman’s alleged conduct. These 16 people together described a pattern of inappropriate behaviour by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment.” the report read.

A senior member of the production staff on the 2012 movie ‘Now You See Me’ also claimed that Freeman had “sexually harassed her and her female assistant on numerous occasions by making comments about their bodies.” Another woman, a young production assistant who worked on the sets of 2015’s ‘Going In Style’, alleged that the 80-year-old touched her without consent and made comments about her figure. She claimed that on one occasion he “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.”

Revelations Entertainment was founded by Morgan Freeman and producer Lori McCreary in 1996. CNN also reported that seven people have described the environment at Revelations Entertainment as toxic. Freeman’s inappropriate behaviour was also allegedly witnessed by Lori McCreary.

