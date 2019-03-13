Morgan Freeman joins The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel

Morgan Freeman is set to star in Ryan Reynolds’ The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

The veteran actor has joined Frank Grillo in the film, reported Deadline. No details are as yet available about Freeman’s character.

Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek are set to return for the second installment. Patrick Hughes is returning to direct and Tom O’Connor has penned the script.

The sequel follows bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds), who is enlisted by Jackson and Hayek’s characters to join them on a mission along the Amalfi Coast.

Production is expected to start this month.

Freeman’s last cinematic outing was Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which released months after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct on production sets or on promotional tours over his career spanning more than five decades.

He next stars in Angel Has Fallen.