Morena Baccarin joins Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam in Waldo

Deadpool star Morena Baccarin has boarded the cast of action thriller Waldo.

Advertising

The film, based on Howard Michael Gould’s 1982 novel Last Looks, will be directed by Tim Kirkby, who has helmed many episodes of Veep and Fleabag.

According to Deadline, Baccarin joins Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam, Eiza Gonzalez, Clancy Brown, Dominic Monaghan and Jacob Scipio in the cast.

Waldo is the story of disgraced former LAPD detective Charlie Waldo (Hunnam), currently living a quiet life in the woods.

Advertising

His life comes to a halt when he is roped back into working as a private eye to investigate the murder of an eccentric TV star’s wife.

Andrew Lazar, Christina Weiss Lurie, Brad Feinstein and Steve Shainberg are attached as producers.