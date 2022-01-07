More than just MCU’s Hawkeye: Watch five of Jeremy Renner’s best movies here

Most people are familiar with actor Jeremy Renner‘s work thanks to Marvel movies. But Renner has been proving his mettle for a long time now. From playing serious, grittier roles as a soldier, journalist to physicist, and even a mayor, the actor has tried his best to be as versatile as possible. For those of you who only know him through his stint as MCU superhero and Avenger Hawkeye, here is a chance to explore more of the artiste’s oeuvre.

Dahmer

One of his earlier works which pulled the audience in was the 2002 release Dahmer. The biographical, fictionalised version of the ‘origin’ story of America’s notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, the movie largely sailed through because of a powerful, engaging and belly-curling performance from Jeremy Renner, whose silence was as ominous as his on-screen actions. The chemistry that he shared with Bruce Davison, who played his father in the feature, brought alive the more human side of Dahmer, and what possibly contributed him to becoming the dangerous entity he later became.

You can watch Dahmer on YouTube.

The Hurt Locker

Regarded by many as his breakout role, Jeremy Renner essayed the role of Sergeant William James in the Kathryn Bigelow thriller. Centering around the Iraq war, the movie focuses on the psychological and emotional impact such a continuous battle can have on soldiers. Nominated for nine categories at the Oscars, The Hurt Locker is a fine example of one of those movies where every bit of the movie-making machine comes together harmoniously in the end. And it is also in a sense that ‘complete film’ which gives you a range of emotions to experience within a limited time frame. From superbly crafted action sequences to credible performances, The Hurt Locker is something you would not want to miss.

The Hurt Locker is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

American Hustle

Although Jeremy Renner is not the front piece in this dark comedy based on the late 70s and 80s FBI Abscam, he played a supporting role in the form of Mayor Carmine Polito with conviction. However, the show stealers here are mostly the lead players — Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence. Excellent camera work by Linus Sandgren makes American Hustle that much more dynamic and fun to watch.

American Hustle is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Kill the Messenger

Produced by Jeremy Renner and based on the book Dark Alliance by investigative journalist Gary Webb, this 2014 release helmed by Michael Cuesta is a potent thriller-drama that sheds spotlight on the obstacles reporters face when they decide to cover a story involving big shot players, in this case, potentially the CIA. A fantastic central and grounded performance by Renner makes this one a must watch. The movie also stars Andy Garcia, Tim Blake Nelson, Michael Sheen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in pivotal parts.

Kill the Messenger is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Arrival

Arguably one of the most well-made films featured on this list, acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction drama was poetry in motion. With Amy Adams giving her career-best performance, and supported ably by Jeremy Renner’s physicist character Ian Donnelly, Arrival was an intriguing masterpiece about life on earth and how we see ourselves and others in the larger scheme of things.

You can watch Arrival on Netflix.