Morbius transformation scene: Watch Jared Leto’s Living Vampire show off his superhuman powers

Sony has revealed a scene from director Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius. The Marvel anti-hero film, starring Jared Leto in the titular role of Michael Morbius, is a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), which the studio is developing in an attempt to recreate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Films like Venom and its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage are part of SSU, with many more in development. Now we know from Venom 2 that SSU has a connection to MCU as well.

The scene shows the transformation of Michael Morbius into the Living Vampire. The character suffers from a rare blood disease and undergoes a perilous treatment. Not only does he cure himself but he turns into a vampire with an insatiable lust for human blood. We see Morbius receiving the cure. But then, he assumes his vampire form and goes on a rampage, making quick work of armed mercenaries.

The scene is intense and does a good job of illustrating Morbius’ abilities. He is able to dodge a bullet easily and moves with superhuman speed. His human foes do not stand a chance.

The film’s synopsis reads, “One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Morbius releases on January 28, 2022.