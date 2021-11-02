Morbius trailer: Jared Leto transforms into a compelling antihero

The new trailer of Jared Leto starrer Morbius is out. The three-minute video looks thrilling, to say the least. The video offers a glorious peek into the world of this vampire antihero who cannot decide where to draw the line between his different avatars.

The character is reminiscent of another Marvel antihero, Venom (portrayed by the versatile Tom Hardy). What is amusing is that the makers have referred to this connection explicitly in the video itself as we hear Leto say towards the end, “I am Venom,” jokingly as he introduces himself to a stranger.

The trailer offers an intriguing transformation of the do-good Doctor Michael. There is one particularly eye-catching scene which features Jared Leto’s character flying ahead of a train.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Helmed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius will release next January on the big screen.