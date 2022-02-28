Morbius final trailer: Jared Leto struggles to embrace his dangerous side, watch video

The final trailer of Jared Leto-starrer Marvel movie Morbius is out, and it promises a ton of cool action.

The new promo sees Jared Leto’s character Morbius struggling to embrace his antihero self. In this new form, while he is endowed with extraordinary strength and speed, Morbius has to keep drinking human blood to sustain himself.

Torn between these startling facets of his new personality, Morbius tries to find a stable ground even as Michael Keaton’s character is seen egging him to embrace his fate.

The official synopsis of Morbius reads, “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, the darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Helmed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius will hit theatres on April 1 in India.