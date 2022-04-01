Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac says he got valuable advice from Robert Downey Jr: ‘First Iron Man movie remains an inspiration’

Oscar Isaac debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a Disney+ TV series called Moon Knight, in which he dons the role of the titular Marvel character. Real name Marc Spector, Moon Knight, the character has dissociative identity disorder and has trouble distinguishing between reality and hallucination.

He becomes a vigilante, while gaining powers on account of his body being a conduit of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

While Isaac is used to both indie and blockbuster movies (the latter because of Star Wars sequel trilogy), Marvel must be a whole different ballgame. In a recent interview, he has revealed that to help him get into this world, he received advice from none other than Tony Stark himself. He said since Robert Downey Jr was already a friend, he got to learn about the process. He also praised the first Iron Man movie.

While speaking to Extra TV, he said, “I did talk to Robert Downey Jr. quite a bit. I talked to him a lot. I mean, he’s a friend already, and so just talking to him about it and just what his sense of it is and how his process has been and he was such a great great person to talk to, obviously about the whole thing. And also for me, the biggest inspiration to this day, is still that first Iron Man movie, it is just so good.”

He also said Downey Jr praised Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, called him a “genius”.

“I think the thing is he really said that Kevin Feige is a genius and he’s a collaborator, and so don’t be afraid to come in and give your ideas and give your thoughts and to be bold with your choices,” said Isaac.

Moon Knight has received positive reviews. It holds an 83 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Its entertainment value may wax and wane a bit, but Moon Knight ultimately settles into a mostly enjoyable — and refreshingly weird — spot in the MCU firmament.”