Monster The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer: X-Men star Evan Peters plays the notorious serial killer in new Netflix miniseries

X-Men star Evan Peters plays the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the upcoming Netflix series Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story, which got a first trailer on Friday. Dahmer killed 17 people between 1978 and 1991.

The trailer opens with Dahmer bringing one of his victims to his house. The person soon realises that something is eerily wrong with the entire place. Niecy Nash plays the role of Dahmer’s neighbour, who begins to suspect him.

The miniseries stands apart from other true crime dramas because it claims to be telling the story from the perspectives of the victims instead of telling it from the perpetrator’s point of view. The series also focuses on the systemic failure of the Wisconsin Police, who were accused of racial bias during the investigation.

The official synopsis of the limited series reads, “Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade (sic).”

Here’s the trailer:

The series is created by Ryan Murphy (known for American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (co-creator of The Politician and Hollywood), who are also among its executive producers. Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Molly Ringwald, and Michael Learned are the other actors in the limited series.

The miniseries it the latest addition to the list of serial killer shows on Netflix, which are among its most successful content. Over the years, the streaming giant has made a reputation for churning out quality content in the genre like Mind Hunter, Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and The Serpent.

Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer story is set to be released on Netflix on September 21.