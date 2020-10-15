Monster Hunter trailer: Milla Jovovich takes on giant monsters

Monster Hunter is scheduled to release in theatres in December 2020. (Photo: Sony Pictures India/YouTube)

The first trailer of Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa-starrer Monster Hunter, based on the video game series of the same name, is out.

In the trailer, we see Jovovich’s team of soldiers enter a strange world which is inhabited by giant monsters. Jaa’s character joins forces with them as they try to survive in this world.

Milla Jovovich is known for starring in the Resident Evil movies. Paul W. S. Anderson, known for helming films like Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, Alien vs Predator, is directing Monster Hunter.

Watch the trailer here:

From the trailer, Monster Hunter looks like a big screen extravaganza. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in December 2020, but with the haphazard schedule of this year’s releases, it is yet to be seen if the movie will make it on time.

Monster Hunter looks pretty much like any other movie from the monster genre. However, considering we have not had any new superhero movies, or any other big-screen experiences this year, it could just be the thing that transports us back to theatres.

In India, Monster Hunter releases in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

