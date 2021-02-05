Monster Hunter movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Paul WS Anderson’s Monster Hunter has finally hit screens. The film, starring the director’s wife and actor Milla Jovovich in the lead, is based on Capcom’s video-game franchise of the same name.
In the movie, a group of US marines are pulled into another world by way of a portal. The new world, in which the video-games are set, is populated by giant monsters, and they spot a ‘hunter’ (Tony Jaa) who kills the said monsters. The ‘hunter’ eventually helps them survive.
Tip “T. I.” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman also star in Monster Hunter.
The trailers have promised a spectacular, escapist big screen, 100-odd minute experience that likely would not tax your brain.
Milla Jovovich earlier spoke to indianexpress.com about her character Natalie Artemis. She said, “Artemis is a team member. She’s potentially a mom and wife. She is kind of every woman in a sense, albeit a strong, powerful woman.”
Monster Hunter has received mixed reviews, with a 49 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Monster Hunter is mostly a mindless blur of action, held together by the slenderest threads of dialogue and plot — and exactly what many viewers will be looking for.”
Milla Jovovich earlier told Indianexpress.com that to play Natalie Artemis, her character in Monster Hunter, she was inspired by a real person. She revealed that she took inspiration from a real person, who became her friend, and is one of the few female Army Rangers in the US.
