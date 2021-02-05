scorecardresearch
Monster Hunter movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Monster Hunter, starring Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 5, 2021 9:14:00 am
Monster HunterMonster Hunter has hit Indian screens.

Paul WS Anderson’s Monster Hunter has finally hit screens. The film, starring the director’s wife and actor Milla Jovovich in the lead, is based on Capcom’s video-game franchise of the same name.

In the movie, a group of US marines are pulled into another world by way of a portal. The new world, in which the video-games are set, is populated by giant monsters, and they spot a ‘hunter’ (Tony Jaa) who kills the said monsters. The ‘hunter’ eventually helps them survive.

Tip “T. I.” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman also star in Monster Hunter.

The trailers have promised a spectacular, escapist big screen, 100-odd minute experience that likely would not tax your brain.

Milla Jovovich earlier spoke to indianexpress.com about her character Natalie Artemis. She said, “Artemis is a team member. She’s potentially a mom and wife. She is kind of every woman in a sense, albeit a strong, powerful woman.”

Monster Hunter has received mixed reviews, with a 49 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Monster Hunter is mostly a mindless blur of action, held together by the slenderest threads of dialogue and plot — and exactly what many viewers will be looking for.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Monster Hunter.

09:14 (IST)05 Feb 2021
Milla Jovovich had a real-life inspiration for her Monster Hunter character

Milla Jovovich earlier told Indianexpress.com that to play Natalie Artemis, her character in Monster Hunter, she was inspired by a real person. She revealed that she took inspiration from a real person, who became her friend, and is one of the few female Army Rangers in the US.

Read more

09:11 (IST)05 Feb 2021
Watch the trailer

Paul WS Anderson, who is well-known for making video-game movies, also talked to Indianexpress.com about the monsters in the film and how they are fresh and different from icons like Godzilla and T-Rex.

“To see something like the Diablos or Nerscylla [In Monster Hunter] — these are radically new designs of incredible creatures. And immediately to me, the game felt obviously very, very cinematic. And with the movie, I wanted to recapture my feeling of playing the game for the very first time. This sense of wonder where you go, ‘Oh my God, what an amazing world," he said.

The director added, "I think we’ve created a whole new world to immerse an audience. And our world is undergoing such challenges now, I think to be immersed in a different world for a couple of hours as a kind of fun thing to offer people.”

