Thursday, January 28, 2021
Money Heist director Jesus Colmenar to helm thriller Sabine

Jesus Colmenar also served as an executive producer on Money Heist. The hit Spanish crime drama series has been renewed for a fifth and final season by Netflix.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: January 28, 2021 12:56:21 pm
Jesus ColmenarJesus Colmenar has been associated with Money Heist ever since its inception. (Photo: Jesus Colmenar/Instagram)

Jesus Colmenar, director of Netflix’s breakout series Money Heist, will tackle Sabine, a thriller for producers Shawn Levy and Dan Levine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by Levy and Levine’s shingle, 21 Laps.

Sabine follows a young female detective who learns that the serial killer she has been tracking may be someone she should be protecting.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Philip Eisner and Gregg Hurwitz penned the screenplay and will executive produce.

Emily Feher is supervising the project for 21 Laps.

Sabine is set up at Screen Gems with Steven Bersch, Scott Strauss and Michael Bitar overseeing for the studio.

Colmenar also served as an executive producer on Money Heist (“La casa de papel”). The hit Spanish crime drama series has been renewed for a fifth and final season by Netflix.

