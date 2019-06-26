Moises Arias joins Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson’s comedy

Moises Arias, best known for playing Rico in Disney’s Hannah Montana, has been roped in for Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy.

According to Deadline, Lou Wilson (American Vandal) and Derek Gaines who featured in The Last OG have also boarded the cast.

Details are scarce but it is reported the coming-of-age film, set in New York’s Staten Island, will use elements from “SNL” comic Pete Davidson’s life.

Apatow is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and Dave Sirus.

The already announced cast includes Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Steve Buscemi, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Pamela Adlon, Kevin Corrigan, Domenick Lombardozzi and Mike Vecchione.

The film will bow on June 19, 2020.