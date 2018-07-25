Mission Impossible: Ranking all the films in the franchise

Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases on July 27. Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases on July 27.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout promises to be the biggest Hollywood movie this summer. The sixth installment in the long-running Mission: Impossible series, Fallout sees the return of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his allies as well as some welcome new additions like Henry Cavill’s CIA agent August ‘Hammer’ Walker and Angela Basset’s new CIA director Erica Sloane.

Here is a ranking of all the Mission: Impossible movies, from worst to best.

Mission: Impossible II

Easily the weakest film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible II is still a lot of fun. Some of the action scenes work but the rest are quite corny.

Mission: Impossible III

JJ Abrams’ directorial debut is not a bad movie at all. It also has probably the best villain so far in the franchise, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s arms dealer Owen Davian. But the rest of the movie doesn’t quite live up to it, including Cruise, who seems to be in bad form in this film

Mission: Impossible

22 years on, Mission: Impossible remains a classic. Although some of the action scenes look dated, there is still enough to enjoy this movie.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

The last Mission: Impossible movie brought Jack Reacher director Christopher McQuarrie and it became a huge critical and commercial success. When most franchises begin to die a slow death by the time they reach their fifth installment, Rogue Nation showed that Mission: Impossible was only getting stronger.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Ghost protocol has easily the best – and most famous – action scene in any Mission: Impossible movie – perhaps in any action Hollywood movie. In a franchise that is famous for death-defying stunts, Tom Cruise scaling the tallest skyscraper in the world was a sight to behold. In case you did not know, Cruise did the stunt himself, only his body was secured with cables that were digitally erased in the finished film. Ghost Protocol is the best Mission: Impossible movie yet.

