Mission Impossible Fallout: Watch Tom Cruise perform a spectacular high-altitude jump for the film

Tom Cruise is the quintessential action hero of Hollywood. It is not that he appears in many action films, it is also his tendency of performing many of his own stunts without the use of body double. With his Mission: Impossible series of movies, especially, Tom has been pushing the boundaries and setting standards for action filmmaking.

In the latest movie of the series, Fallout, Tom Cruise reportedly performed a HALO jump for a scene. HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) jump is a high-altitude jump technique used in the military where the parachute is opened at low altitude after the jumper has been free-falling for a while. This is in contrast to HAHO (High Altitude High Opening) in which the person opens their parachute within a few seconds of the jump.

The director Christopher McQuarrie, with whom Tom Cruise has worked in many films including the last Mission: Impossible film, Rogue Nation, says that he and Tom have been talking about the HALO jump sequence for years. The stunt coordinators and instructors explain that a lot of things can go wrong with this stunt. The risks are severe. The jumper may lose his or her mind and not realise it. The makers had to develop a special helmet.

The shot’s difficulty can be gauged by the fact that the cinematographer has to jump with the actor with a camera on his head. The risk of collision is undoubtedly high as Tom had to position himself three feet away from the camera. I, for one, cannot wait to see this scene on the big screen when the film finally releases. Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases on July 27.

