Before Mission Impossible Fallout, take a look at the best Tom Cruise stunts from the series

Mission: Impossible is one of the most successful action movie franchises in the world. The action franchise revolves around Ethan Hunt, an operative of Impossible Missions Force (IMF). Tom Cruise has carried forward the franchise with sheer dedication and perseverance.

One of the reasons the franchise is so popular is the actual, honest-to-god stunt work. Stunt work in Mission: Impossible is one of the most well-known things about it. Almost every film is promoted with an awesome, death-defying stunt that Tom Cruise performs himself. Here is a compilation of the best Mission: Impossible stunts.

Brian De Palma’s original classic Mission: Impossible had Cruise doing this. While there was a green screen and shots of surroundings were added later, the crew employed a simulator that is used to train skydivers. The wind had to be powerful enough to distort Cruise’s face slightly as though he was actually at the top of a train and hanging on for dear life.

In Mission: Impossible 2, Cruise makes an improbable climb to the top of a cliff right in the intro.

This scene in Mission: Impossible 3, which was JJ Abrams’ feature film directorial debut, was obviously shot against a green screen but Cruise performed the jump in the studio himself and one can easily see how physically demanding this stunt must have been.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol had this scene that is still the chef-d’oeuvre in how it was constructed, shot and performed. The world’s tallest building, the Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, and Tom Cruise scales it without any stunt double.

In the fifth film of the series, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Cruise clung to an aeroplane as it took off.

The upcoming Mission: Impossible – Fallout, too, has a scene in which Cruise and Henry Cavill make a HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) jump.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases on July 27.

