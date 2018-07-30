Mission Impossible Fallout makers deleted mentions of Kashmir from theatrical cut

Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s last sequence had New Zealand as a stand in for Kashmir. Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s last sequence had New Zealand as a stand in for Kashmir.

The Censor Board of Film Certification had ordered the makers of Mission: Impossible – Fallout to erase the mention of Kashmir from the final cut of the film. In all, there were 4 modifications done to the film before it hit theatres.

The Censor Board had asked the makers to cut the title card before the final sequence that identified the place name as “India-occupied Kashmir”. A map of the Indian subcontinent that “misrepresented the boundaries of the state of Jammu and Kashmir” was also removed.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie had told IANS before the film’s release that the makers wanted to come to India to shoot the final sequence, but they didn’t get the necessary permission and had to instead opt for New Zealand. “We wouldn’t have had a permission to shoot a helicopter chase sequence anywhere in the world apart from New Zealand,” he said at a screening of the film.

In all, there were 4 modifications done to Mission: Impossible – Fallout before it hit theatres. In all, there were 4 modifications done to Mission: Impossible – Fallout before it hit theatres.

In India, Mission: Impossible – Fallout has reportedly earned Rs 37 crore in its opening weekend. It received highly positive reviews. It holds a 97% rating at Rotten Tomatoes with the consensus being, “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the “impossible” part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd