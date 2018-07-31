Mission Impossible Fallout: All the records broken by this Tom Cruise film so far

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is arguably the biggest movie this summer, and it has the numbers to show. Mission: Impossible – Fallout is arguably the biggest movie this summer, and it has the numbers to show.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is arguably the biggest movie this summer, and it has the numbers to show. Fallout, riding on amazing word-of-mouth and near-perfect critical reception (98% at Rotten Tomatoes), is breaking records world over. Apart from Tom Cruise, the 22-year-old franchise also adds Henry Cavill, the actor who is otherwise known for playing Superman. Fallout had the series best opening at 61.5 million dollars in the US.

In India, too, this film had a swell weekend, and raked up Rs 56.13 crore. The figures include collection from the IMAX paid previews. Here are all the records this actioner has broken so far.

Biggest opening day and opening weekend for a Tom Cruise film

Just like the rest of the world, in India too, Tom Cruise has an almost godlike status among action fans. Set aside the rest of the cast and the film, if Tom Cruise is in the movie, one can expect a good time at the movies. Fallout opened at Rs 13.35 crore and that is the biggest opening day numbers for a Tom Cruise film. Its weekend haul Rs 56.13 crore is also the biggest weekend number for a Tom Cruise film.

Biggest opening day and opening weekend for a Mission: Impossible film

These impressive numbers for its opening day and weekend are also the highest for a Mission: Impossible film.

Biggest opening day and opening weekend for a Paramount Pictures India film

For Paramount, the studio behind the film, Fallout had the biggest opening day and weekend for any film under their umbrella.

Second highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India

After Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Fallout holds the record for highest opening weekend for a Hollywood title this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd