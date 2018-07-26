Mission Impossible Fallout reviews: Tom Cruise’s spy film pleases critics

Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases in India on July 27. Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases in India on July 27.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, has received highly positive reviews. The last two films in the franchise, Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation, hold a rating of 93% at review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Fallout is even better at 96% and it appears Christopher McQuarrie, the director who also helmed Rogue Nation, has outdone himself.

The consensus for Fallout reads, “Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation continues the franchise’s thrilling resurgence — and proves that Tom Cruise remains an action star without equal.”

Anthony Lane of The New Yorker says, “Of the many heists and grabs that litter the movie, none is as blatant as the deft, irrepressible manner in which Ferguson, displaying a light smile and a brisk way with a knife, steals the show.” Rebecca Ferguson was added to the franchise in Rogue Nation and plays the role of former M16 agent Ilsa Faust. Her addition filled the vacuum of a compelling, strong female character.

Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers writes, “A dream come true for action junkies. At 56, and so not looking it, Tom Cruise is in the running, jumping, climbing, diving, flipping, fighting shape of his life. Off-the-charts spectacular.”

Empire magazine’s Helen O’Hara noted that the film checked every box of what makes a great action film, “A combination of thrilling stunts, insane daring and clever writing make this a stunning piece of action cinema.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff opines that Fallout further reinforces the fact that Mission: Impossible is one of the best action film series of all time. “Two and a half hours of non-stop insanely well shot, choreographed and performed action sequences. Christopher McQuarrie continues to solidify Mission: Impossible as one of the best action franchises out there,” she writes.

Here is the official synopsis of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, “The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.”

