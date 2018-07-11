Mission Impossible Fallout early reactions: Critics hail Tom Cruise’s latest turn as Ethan Hunt

Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases on July 27. Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases on July 27.

Tom Cruise’s latest outing as Ethan Hunt has elicited a positive response. The iconic spy-action franchise’s sixth iteration sees Hunt “in a race against time after a mission goes wrong.” Cruise is joined by several actors, new and old. Apart from Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, and Sean Harris, who are reprising roles from previous films, Fallout introduces Henry Cavill, Wes Bentley, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett.

The few critics who got to see Fallout are swearing by it. Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, it is clear now, have done it again.

Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted, “Just walked out of #MissionImpossibleFallout, which is absolutely fantastic. This movie entertains you in every which way – incredible action sequences, nail-biting suspense & hands down the series best finale yet. My favorite movie of the summer right there – loved every second.”

Just walked out of #MissionImpossibleFallout, which is absolutely fantastic. This movie entertains you in every which way – incredible action sequences, nail-biting suspense & hands down the series best finale yet. My favorite movie of the summer right there – loved every second pic.twitter.com/hWUnI7P2jQ — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 9, 2018

Collider’s Steve Weintraub agrees with Erik wholeheartedly. He said, “Happy to report #MissionImpossibleFallout is a fantastic movie that’s absolutely loaded with *insane* action and edge of your seat holy shit moments. Not sure how @TomCruise keeps raising the bar but I’m so happy he does. The bathroom fight scene alone is worth price of admission.”

Happy to report #MissionImpossibleFallout is a fantastic movie that’s absolutely loaded with *insane* action and edge of your seat holy shit moments. Not sure how @TomCruise keeps raising the bar but I’m so happy he does. The bathroom fight scene alone is worth price of admission pic.twitter.com/FPhnz37VCK — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 9, 2018

The bathroom scene Steve is referring to involves Cruise, Cavill and one more person and is one of the most talked about scenes from the trailer. Steve further said in another tweet, “Before the #MissionImpossibleFallout screening @chrismcquarrie said they only finished the movie 5 days ago & @TomCruise saw the finished film last night. We were 1st audience to see finished film. Theater was made up of reporters & a lot of people that worked on film in Paris.”

Before the #MissionImpossibleFallout screening @chrismcquarrie said they only finished the movie 5 days ago & @TomCruise saw the finished film last night. We were 1st audience to see finished film. Theater was made up of reporters & a lot of people that worked on film in Paris. pic.twitter.com/EnPED2i6VF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 9, 2018

Mission: Impossible – Fallout releases on July 27.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd